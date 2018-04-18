Cinemax Orders Drama Series ‘Jett’ Starring Carla Gugino

Cinemax has given a straight-to-series order for a new drama series starring Carla Gugino, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Jett.” It will follow world-class thief Daisy ”Jett” Kowalski (Gugino) who, fresh out of prison, is forced back into doing what she does best by dangerous and eccentric criminals determined to exploit her skills for their own ends.

Jett is described as an intensely practical and self-reliant thief, an unsentimental woman of action. With the birth of her daughter, Jett planned to put her career in crime behind her, only to find herself drawn into doing one last job.

Gugino will also executive produce in addition to starring. The series is written, directed, and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez, Gugino’s longtime partner and collaborator. Mark Stern, Stuart Ford, and Dana Brunetti will also executive produce with Stacey Levin co-executive producing. Global Road Entertainment will produce.

Gugino has starred in several of Gutierrez’s films, including “Judas Kiss,” “Women in Trouble,” and “Elektra Luxx.” She is also known for her roles in films like “San Andreas,” “Sin City,” and “Night at the Museum.” On the television side, she recently starred in the Showtime series “Roadies” as well as Fox’s “Wayward Pines.”

Gugino is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Gutierrez is repped by Paradigm and Morris Yorn.