Canal+ Snags Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh Drama ‘Killing Eve’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content has sealed one of the most significant drama deals of this year’s MipTV, selling the Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sandra Oh series “Killing Eve” to pay-TV giant Canal+ in France. The female-led espionage thriller has been one of the buzzed-about programs at this year’s market in Cannes.

The Sid Gentle Films-produced eight-parter stars Oh as a bored MI-5 operative who becomes entangled in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with Villanelle, a brilliant female assassin played by Jodie Comer. It is based on the Luke Jennings novellas, written by “Fleabag” scribe and actor Waller-Bridge, and commissioned by BBC America.

The series bowed Sunday on BBC America, and the AMC Networks- and BBC Studios-owned cable network has already renewed it for a second season.

The show is in the competition section of the inaugural Canneseries drama festival, which is running alongside MipTV. Endeavor Content, which handles distribution, is amassing a top-tier roster of broadcasters for the project. It has already struck a deal for it to play in Britain on flagship channel BBC One and online channel BBC Three. HBO Europe has also acquired it. Other early buyers include Israeli pay-TV platform Hot and New Zealand pubcaster TVNZ.

“It has been incredible to see the reception we’ve had [for] ‘Killing Eve’ internationally, both following BBC America’s premier and at Canneseries,” said Gary Marenzi, head of entertainment sales and partnerships for Endeavor Content. “There is an overwhelming sense that this project has come along at just the right time, and it proudly showcases the work of immensely talented women both in front of and behind the camera. We’re thrilled to welcome Canal+ to our growing team of international broadcast partners.”