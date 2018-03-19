‘Cagney & Lacey’ Reboot: Ving Rhames Joins Cast

Ving Rhames has been cast in CBS’ “Cagney & Lacey” reboot pilot.

Rhames will play oolice Capt. Stark, the LAPD homicide coordinator who is described as unflappable and a leader who inspires loyalty in everyone around him. His feature film credits include “Father Figures,” “Pulp Fiction.” “Con Air,” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. He joins Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd , who last week were cast in the title roles.

Bridget Carpenter will serve as writer and executive producer for the pilot reboot. CBS Television Studios will produce alongside MGM Television. Hurd will play Lacey, an LAPD Detective. Athletic, polished, former high-school track and field champion. She is described as empathetic and straightforward, and is Cagney’s more experienced partner. Drew will play LAPD detective Cagney, described as Lacey’s nimble and easygoing partner and protégée.

Carpenter, who is under an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, recently served as a consulting producer on HBO drama “Westworld” and previously produced and wrote for “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” She developed the Hulu series “11.22.63.”

The original “Cagney and Lacey” ran for seven seasons and 125 episodes on CBS beginning in 1982. The drama spawned four made-for-TV movies in the mid-90s. Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly played the title roles for the majority of the series, though Loretta Swit played Cagney in the original two-hour pilot. Meg Foster played Cagney for the first season.

Rhames is represented by Kramer Management.