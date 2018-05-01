You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busy Philipps Late-Night Show Among Six New E! Series

Daniel Holloway

Busy Philipps NBC Pilot
E! is betting on Busy Philipps.

The cable channel has ordered a new late-night program starring Philipps, the actress best known for her roles on “Freaks and Geeks,” “Dawson’s Creek,” and “Cougar Town.” Under the working title “Busy Tonight,” commentary, interviews, and segments that go behind Philipps’ most popular Instagram stories. Executive producers for the show are Philipps, Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian for Little Stranger.

E! is also giving a greenlight to five other programs: “Ashlee and Evan,” a reality program starring singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband actor and artist Evan Ross; a revival of the franchise “E! True Hollywood Story”; dance comedy show “The Funny Dance Show” from comedians Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet; “The LadyGang,” based on the podcast from Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek; and “Nat & Liv,” a docuseries about social-media influencers Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

In addition, the cable channel is developing three more unscripted programs: “The Twins Project,” a docuseries about three sets of twins; “Written by the Stars,” which features comedic re-enactments of celebrity biographies; and “Wonder Women,” a competition featuring aspiring professional stuntwomen.

“E! is a pop culture network that is for and about women, and these series hit the mark when it comes to fun, aspirational content and engaging storytelling for our audience,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president, production and development, E! “With this slate, we are excited to present strong women on our air who bring big personalities and unique points of view. ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ is a beloved franchise that has never been more timely and relevant.”

