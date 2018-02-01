Bunim-Murray Expands Programming, Development Leadership Under Julie Pizzi (EXCLUSIVE)

Bunim-Murray Productions, the company behind reality hits ranging from “The Real World” to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” has reorganized its creative leadership team under Julie Pizzi, who has been named president of entertainment and production.

Pizzi has been promoted from co-president of entertainment and development, a role she ascended to in 2016. She will continue to report to Bunim-Murray chairman and CEO Gil Goldschein.

Jeff Jenkins, who had served as co-president of entertainment and development alongside Pizzi, has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Sasha Alpert, who led casting and BMP Films, has been named executive vice president of entertainment and development. Farnaz Farjam Chazan has been be promoted to senior vice president of entertainment and development, having previously served as vice president of current programming.

Other promotions include Megan Sleeper, named senior vice president of casting; Ben Salter, senior vice president of development; and Russell Jay, who joins the company as vice president of entertainment and development.

“One of BMP’s core values is to grow talent from within the organization, and it is my honor and pleasure to recognize these individuals who have spent much of their careers here,” said Goldschein. “I have the utmost confidence in our executive team: Sasha has led our award-winning film division since its inception, and her skills will allow us to produce more longer form documentaries and docu-series that audiences are craving; Farnaz has built one of reality television’s most successful franchises and has parlayed her experience with the Kardashians into other successful celeb-reality programs like ‘Ball in the Family’; and since rejoining BMP, Julie has greatly expanded the breath of programming we’ve produced for linear and digital networks, including the watercooler series, ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ and ‘Ball in the Family.'”

Pizzi began her career at Bunim-Murray, working on “Road Rules” and “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” for MTV and “Born to Diva” for VH1. She returned to the company in 2015 as exec VP. In the interim, she served as co-president of PB&J Television, which now has a production deal with Bunim-Murray.

Last year saw 26 Bunim-Murray series, including 10 new shows, air across 14 different networks. The company also received 13 Emmy nominations across series “Born This Way,” “Project Runway,” and “Bill Nye Saves the World.”