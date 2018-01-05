Bryan Singer Dropped as ‘Legion’ EP in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Bryan Singer will no longer be an executive producer on the FX series “Legion” as the show heads into its second season, Variety has confirmed.

The move comes after Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct by a man who says the director forced him to perform oral sex in 2003. Singer has been a key player in the 20th Century Fox-Marvel universe for years, having directed and produced multiple entries in the “X-Men” film franchise, as well as the current Fox-Marvel series “The Gifted.” “Legion” is also based on the “X-Men” comics.

Sources tell Variety that 20th Century Fox Television is also exploring removing Singer’s name from “The Gifted.” However, the move is not yet official as there are contractual steps that need to be taken before it can be done.

Singer has been the subject of such allegations in the past, with Michael Egan filing a lawsuit against the director in 2014. Egan’s suit, which also included allegations against television producer Garth Ancier and former Disney executive David Neuman, claimed that Egan was assaulted when he was an aspiring actor. It was later dropped.

Singer was also recently fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biopic of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury. Singer was repeatedly absent from the set and did not return after Thanksgiving, causing a shutdown in production. After he was fired, Singer said he was unable to make it to the set because he was caring for an ailing parent. The studio named Dexter Fletcher as his replacement.

Deadline first reported the news of Singer exiting “Legion.”