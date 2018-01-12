Bryan Fuller Joins ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series

“Star Trek” and “American Gods” writer and producer Bryan Fuller is helping create a television series based on “The Vampire Chronicles,” author Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice announced Thursday.

In a post on “The Vampire Chronicles” official Facebook page, Christopher Rice revealed the backstory that led to Fuller becoming involved with the project. Rice said that in the 1980s, a teenager contacted his mother because he wanted to adapt her book into a movie. Although Anne Rice gave the boy contact information for a producer who owned the rights to the book, the producer did not accept the boy’s request.

“Today I’m thrilled to inform you that the young man of which I speak is Bryan Fuller, who grew up to be one of television’s most innovative creative forces, responsible for such an amazing array of shows as “HANNIBAL,” “DEAD LIKE ME” and “PUSHING DAISIES,’” Christopher said in the Facebook post. “Even better, the opportunity he asked for all those years ago has finally arrived.”

“The Vampire Chronicles” series follows vampire Lestat de Lioncourt who serves as hero, antihero, and narrator. Fuller will join creative teams from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content to bring the character to life, according to Rice’s post. The rights to the series were sold in April 2017.

Fuller tweeted, “MY SOLEMN SWEAR TO @ANNERICEAUTHOR AND @chrisricewriter #TheVampireChronicles.”

Fuller is currently working on CBS All Access show “Star Trek: Discovery.”