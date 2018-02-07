Bryan Fuller Exits ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot at Apple

Bryan Fuller will no longer serve as showrunner on the upcoming Apple version of the anthology series “Amazing Stories,” Variety has confirmed.

A source close to Fuller says that the parting was amicable. This marks the third show Fuller has departed in the past few years. Most recently, he and Michael Green exited the Starz series adaptation of “American Gods,” which Variety exclusively reported. The pair were said to have left that show over differences with producer Fremantle Media over the show’s budget and creative direction. Prior to that, Fuller was set as the showrunner on the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” before stepping down in October 2016. It was announced in January that Fuller is now involved in a potential series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book “The Vampire Chronicles.”

The reboot of “Amazing Stories” was originally planned at NBC. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television serve as executive producers. The 10-episode order for the series is part of a new content deal between Amblin, Apple, and Universal TV.

“Amazing Stories” ran for two seasons in the mid-80s on NBC, garnering 12 Emmy nominations and winning five. Among those winners was John Lithgow, who won the Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series award for the episode entitled “The Doll.” The series was also one of the first resume listings for names like “Homeland” director Lesli Linka Glatter and Pixar director Brad Bird. Spielberg himself also directed two episodes during the show’s first season in addition to co-creating the series.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Fuller’s exit from “Amazing Stories.”