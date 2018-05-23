Bruce Rosenblum Departs Post as Disney-ABC TV Group Business-Operations President

Daniel Holloway

Bruce Rosenblum
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Rosenblum is exiting Disney-ABC Television Group, where he served as president of business operations.

Rosenblum joined Disney in 2016, three years after ending a 26-year run at Warner Bros.

The Disney role positioned Rosenblum to have broad oversight of business and administrative aspects of the Disney-ABC TV Group under division chief Ben Sherwood. Rosenblum led efforts to revise deal structures for Disney-ABC series, including securing in-season stacking rights for digital streaming. But much of Rosenblum’s operational purview shifted to fellow executive Kevin Mayer in a March reorganization that saw Mayer take charge of a new direct-to-consumer and international division. The new organization was structured to accommodate Disney’s expansion into direct-to-consumer services, with the launch this year of streaming product ESPN+ and the planned rollout next year of a new, unnamed entertainment streaming service.

Word that Rosenblum may depart the company began to surface in the wake of the reorganization. He is believed to have had a year remaining on his contract.

“After a number of conversations about other possible roles within Disney ABC, I am sorry to share that Bruce has decided to depart the company at the end of May,” Sherwood told staff in a memo Wednesday. “I hope you’ll join me in saluting Bruce for the exceptional business acumen and television expertise he brought to our team, thanking him for his many contributions, and wishing him the best in his next endeavors.”

Rosenblum also departs his post as a member of the Hulu board of directors.

During his tenure at Warner Bros., Rosenblum rose to become the head of the studio’s television division, guiding it to a position of strength in the company. But he was passed over at the time for the chairman-CEO post that ultimately went to digital chief Kevin Tsujihara. Rosenblum then spent three years at Legendary, where he served as president of digital and television. During his tenure, Rosenblum successfully guided Legendary into the TV-production arena with such series as USA Network’s “Colony,” Netflix’s “Love,” and the ABC sitcom “Downward Dog.”

Rosenblum also served as the longtime president of the Television Academy, a post he vacated in 2016. During his Academy tenure he oversaw the creation of a new $30 million campus for the organization in North Hollywood and the overhaul of the Academy’s executive leadership.

Read the memo from Sherwood announcing Rosenblum’s departure below:

Team:

As you are all aware, TWDC recently announced the creation of a new Direct-to-Consumer & International division – consolidating business operational areas across the company under one unit.

While this restructure is vital to the company’s future, one implication is that many of Bruce Rosenblum‘s responsibilities have been dispersed within the Company.

After a number of conversations about other possible roles within Disney ABC, I am sorry to share that Bruce has decided to depart the company at the end of May.

I hope you’ll join me in saluting Bruce for the exceptional business acumen and television expertise he brought to our team, thanking him for his many contributions, and wishing him the best in his next endeavors.

Ben

  • Adam Nagaitis

    'Terror' Breakout Adam Nagaitis Joins HBO Miniseries 'Chernobyl'

  • Bruce Rosenblum

    Bruce Rosenblum Departs Post as Disney-ABC TV Group Business-Operations President

  • Zac Levi headshot

    Zachary Levi Joins Cast of 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • AVI ISSACHAROFF and LIOR RAZ portrait

    Israeli Drama 'Fauda' Draws Viewers From Across the Political Spectrum

  • Jeffrey Tambor

    Jeffrey Tambor to Compete in Emmy Race for 'Arrested Development'

  • Kim CattrallSky Women in Film and

    Kim Cattrall to Star in CBS All Access Series 'Tell Me a Story'

