Longtime 20th Century Fox TV Executive Bruce Margolis Dies at 64

By
Variety Staff

Bruce Margolis Obit Dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Bruce Margolis, a longtime production executive at 20th Century Fox Television, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 64.

Margolis died Feb. 16 at Citrus Valley Hospital in West Covina, Calif.

Margolis spent nearly 18 years as senior VP of production at 20th. He most recently served as a co-exec producer on the studio’s Fox drama “Star,” from “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels. Margolis was one of 20th TV’s go-to executive for wrangling physical production on such Fox drama series as “Terra Nova,” “24,” “Prison Break,” and “Bones” and FX’s “Tyrant.” He was well-known among 20th TV’s creative ranks for what was described as a boisterous personality and for his skill in working with showrunners to bring projects in on time and on budget.

Margolis was an avid photographer who frequently took portraits of 20th TV talent on set and on location. He began his career as an official photographer for the Los Angeles Dodgers before he segued into production work. He also worked as a location manager for such series as “The Young Riders.”

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jodie, and three children. A memorial service will be held in April on the 20th Century Fox lot. The family requests that donations be made in Margolis’ name to West Hollywood-based Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue.

