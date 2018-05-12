‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to Continue on NBC

NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday.
The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons.
More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday.
The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons.
More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…
NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday. The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons. More to come…