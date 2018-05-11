Hulu Passes on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is not going to Hulu after all.

Variety has learned that the ensemble cop comedy series will not continue at the streaming service once it ends its run on Fox. Hulu and Universal Television had been in talks to continue the show after the conclusion of the fifth season, much like they did for “The Mindy Project.” There had also been rumors that TBS or Netflix could continue the show as well, but Netflix has passed and TBS is a longshot, sources say.

Fans of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were stunned on Thursday when Fox announced they were cancelling it after five seasons along with fellow comedies “The Mick” and “The Last Man on Earth.” There has been a large online push to save the show, with celebrity fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda leading the charge by sharing hashtags like #SaveB99 and #RenewB99. Mark Hamill also expressed his dismay at the show’s cancellation in a tweet on Thursday.

The comedy series set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.From writers, creators and executive producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series originally premiered in September 2013 and earlier this year hit its 99th and (the more traditional milestone of) 100th episodes.

The series is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Dr. Goor Productions and executive-produced by Goor, Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.