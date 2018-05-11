‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Could Continue on Hulu After Fox Cancellation

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet.

Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested in keeping the show going.

Universal Television and Hulu declined to comment.

Hulu currently has the SVOD rights to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The streaming service also previously revived “The Mindy Project,” another Fox comedy produced by Universal, for three seasons after it was initially canceled in 2015. The final season of that show aired last year. Picking up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” would also continue Hulu’s strong run of late, which began when they scored major critical and awards success with their adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Fans of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were stunned on Thursday when Fox announced they were cancelling it along with fellow comedies “The Mick” and “The Last Man on Earth.” There has been a large online push to save the show, with celebrity fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda leading the charge by sharing hashtags like #SaveB99 and #RenewB99. Mark Hamil also expressed his dismay at the show’s cancellation in a tweet on Thursday.

The comedy series set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

From writers, creators and executive producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series originally premiered in September 2013 and earlier this year hit its 99th and (the more traditional milestone of) 100th episodes.

The series is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Dr. Goor Productions and executive-produced by Goor, Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

More TV

  • THE BRAVE -- "Close to Home:

    'The Brave' Canceled After One Season at NBC

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

  • Sweetbitter Daniyar

    ‘Sweetbitter’ Star on How the Role Has Helped Him Confront Insecurities

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

  • Everybody Knows Cannes

    Spain Welcomes a Surge of Foreign Shoots

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

  • 'Big Bang Theory' Actress Mayim Bialik

    'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik on First Making Waves in 1988's 'Beaches'

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

  • Marc Pritchard Procter and Gamble

    As TV Upfront Looms, Winning Procter & Gamble Ad Dollars Won't Be Easy

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

  • Fox Sports NFL Sunday

    Sports Fans Like Matches, Not Ads. So TV Has Changed Its Game

    “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans need not despair just yet. Sources tell Variety that there are currently discussions to continue the ensemble comedy at Hulu now that Fox has pulled the plug on the series after five seasons on Fox. No deal is currently in place, but both Hulu and producer Universal Television are said to be interested […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad