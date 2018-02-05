Brooke Posch, Former Paper Kite Chief, Named Jax Media Programming President

Brooke Posch has been named original programming president of Jax Media. In her new role, Posch will oversee development and executive produce the east and west coasts.

Posch most recently served as executive producer and co-head of Paper Kite Productions, where she developed multiple pilots and series alongside company founder Amy Poehler. She will continue to serve as an executive producer on Comedy Central’s “Broad City” as well as NBC’s upcoming competition reality series “Making It.” She also served as an executive producer on “Difficult People.”

Posch was previously senior VP of East Coast development and production at Comedy Central. She joined the cabler in 2009 and developed such hits as “Inside Amy Schumer” and she steered the development of the upcoming “Minority Report with Larry Wilmore.”

Before Comedy Central, Posch worked in development at MTV.

Jax Media was founded in 2011 by Tony Hernandez with Lilly Burns and John Skidmore. Among the show that the company produces are “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS), “The Rundown with Robin Thede” (BET), “Younger” (TV Land), “Broad City” (Comedy Central), “Inside Amy Schumer” (Comedy Central), “Search Party” (TBS), “Difficult People” (Hulu), “Odd Mom Out” (Bravo), “Nobodies” (Paramount Network), “The Jim Gaffigan Show” (TV Land), “Loosely Exactly Nicole” (Facebook). This year Jax, which produced the Chris Rock film “Top Five,” will also produce “Russian Doll” (Netflix), “The Other Two” (Comedy Central), and revival of “Roseanne” (ABC),