‘Drop Dead Diva’ Alum Brooke Elliott to Star in Bobby Bowman ABC Comedy Pilot

Brooke Elliott will star in the untitled ABC comedy pilot from writer Bobby Bowman, Variety has learned.

The single-camera series follows a dysfunctional family struggling with mental illness. The show is partly inspired by Bowman’s childhood with his father who has battled mental illness.

Elliott will play Keri-Ann, the mother of the family. Elliott’s character is a designer who finally has time to focus on her own career after working two jobs while her husband pursued multiple PhDs. Keri-Ann was raised a farm girl but is now a fashionista.

Elliott previously starred as the lead character in Limetime series “Drop Dead Diva” for six seasons as a model reincarnated as a lawyer searching for inner beauty. Since the show’s final episode in 2014, Elliott has appeared in comedies “Furst Born” and “Trew Calling.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Gochman Law.

In addition to writing, Bowman is also the executive producer of the project along with Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa of Conde Nast Entertainment. The series is one of the company’s first ventures into scripted television. Kari Lizer and 2 Arts Entertainment’s Greg Walter also serve as executive producers. Ian Fitzgibbon will direct.

Bowman previously produced “My Name Is Earl,” “Raising Hope,” and “The Millers.”