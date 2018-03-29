TV News Roundup: ‘Brockmire’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at IFC

In today’s roundup, Starz shares an exclusive clip of the “Counterpart” season one finale and IFC renews “Brockmire” for two more seasons ahead of the season two premiere.

FIRST LOOKS

This exclusive clip from the season one finale of Starz‘ “Counterpart” just might be J.K. Simmons‘ tempo. Simmons stars in the dual role of Howard Silk in Justin Marks‘ sci-fi thriller series. The season one finale airs April 1.

CASTING

AMC revealed new additions to the cast of upcoming series “Dietland” from Marti Noxon, including Campbell Scott, Tamara Tunie, Alanna Ubach, Kelly Hu, Marc Blucas, Ami Sheth and Jen Ponton. They join previously announced leads Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies in the 10-episode drama series set to premiere with two back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, June 4.

Crackle announced that Rob Riggle will be joined by Britt Baron, Eliza Coupe, Billy Merrit, Dave (Gruber) Allen, Alison Rich, Carl Tart, Samm Levine, and Rizwan Manji in the streaming services’ eight-episode comedy series, “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Comedy.”

RENEWALS

IFC has renewed “Brockmire” for two more seasons ahead of its season two premiere on Wednesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. Season three is slated to air in 2019, with season four following in 2020. Hank Azaria, who stars as Jim Brockmire and serves as an executive producer on the show, said: “This show is my favorite thing I’ve ever done. Period. I love shooting it, I love editing it, and I love how much people are enjoying it.”

DATES

Season three of Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” premieres Tuesday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The yacht is setting sail for a pleasure cruise around Italy, docking in such destinations as Naples, Capri, and Positano.

CNN original series “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” will return for a third season Sunday, April 29, at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT following the season eleven premiere of “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown.” The eight-episode docuseries follows sociopolitical comedian Bell as he explores communities across the country to humorously spark conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us. “United Shades of America” will also stream live for subscribers on April 29 through CNNgo.

Fillmore elementary is back in session on TV Land this summer. Season three of “Teachers,” created by and starring improv group “The Katydids” (Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, and Kathryn Renee Thomas), will premiere Tuesday, June 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT after the season five premiere of “Younger.”

ACQUISITIONS

WGN America acquired Tim Allen‘s “Last Man Standing,” which will be joining the network’s primetime lineup starting Monday, April 30. The Emmy-nominated show stars Allen, Nancy Travis, and Hector Elizondo.