‘Broad City’ Renewed for Final Season; Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson Sign Comedy Central Deal

“Broad City” is coming to an end, but Comedy Central is keeping its creators and stars in the fold.

The half-hour series from Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson has been renewed for a fifth and final season set to premiere in 2019, Comedy Central announced Wednesday. The renewal is part of a new first-look agreement that will keep the Viacom-owned cable channel in business with the comedy duo as they draw the show that elevated their careers to a close and well after.

“We’ve had such a great collaboration with them and everyone was motivated to continue it,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman of Glazer and Jacobson. “We also think that they’ve really evolved so much as producers and forces of nature. They’ve got great ideas for how they want to wind down the series, and we’re excited to be doing more with them.”

As part of the first-look deal, Comedy Central is putting three new series into development. Two, “Mall Town USA” with writer-creator Gabe Liedman “Young Professionals” with writer David Litt, executive produced by Glazer and Jacobson; and a third, “Platinum Status,” written by Glazer’s brother Eliot and exec produced by Glazer with Principato Young and Electric Avenue’s Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

The deal, which extends across all of Viacoms brands and covers television projects, marks the second such major talent agreement in recent weeks for Comedy Central. Last month, the cable channel struck a similar deal with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and his company Day Zero Productions.

“We’re definitely interested in continuing our collaborations instead of having things be finite,” Alterman said. “So we’re really happy to be continuing in these deals with Trevor and with Abbi and Ilana.”

“Broad City” premiered on Comedy Central in 2014 and has drawn strong critical acclaim ever since. Born out of their web series of the same name, the show stars Glazer and Jacobson as two friends living in New York. The fourth season premiered in November.