British TV Host Ant McPartlin of ‘Ant and Dec’ Arrested After London Car Crash

Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a check-up after the accident.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested after failing a Breathalyzer test at the scene. Ambulance and fire services were also called.

McPartlin and his on-screen presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, who are among the best-known presenters on British TV, are currently fronting “Saturday Night Takeaway,” the big entertainment show that is a centerpiece of ITV’s weekend primetime schedule.

Having first come to the public’s attention when starring in kids’ TV shows, the pair now host some of the biggest entertainment shows on British TV, including reality series “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.” They have scooped numerous awards in their long careers, including multiple BAFTAs and National Television Awards.

McPartlin reportedly underwent rehab last year for addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He was questioned by police yesterday and has since been released. ITV has not yet clarified whether the incident will affect the current season of “Saturday Night Takeaway.”