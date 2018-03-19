You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

British TV Host Ant McPartlin of ‘Ant and Dec’ Arrested After London Car Crash

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a check-up after the accident.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested after failing a Breathalyzer test at the scene. Ambulance and fire services were also called.

McPartlin and his on-screen presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, who are among the best-known presenters on British TV, are currently fronting “Saturday Night Takeaway,” the big entertainment show that is a centerpiece of ITV’s weekend primetime schedule.

Having first come to the public’s attention when starring in kids’ TV shows, the pair now host some of the biggest entertainment shows on British TV, including reality series “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.” They have scooped numerous awards in their long careers, including multiple BAFTAs and National Television Awards.

McPartlin reportedly underwent rehab last year for addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He was questioned by police yesterday and has since been released. ITV has not yet clarified whether the incident will affect the current season of “Saturday Night Takeaway.”

More TV

  • British TV Presenter Ant McPartlin Arrested

    British TV Host Ant McPartlin of 'Ant and Dec' Arrested After London Car Crash

    Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - Ò103 (Auditions)Ó -

    'American Idol' Recap: 'Easy' Like Sunday Evening as Lionel Richie Takes Charge

    Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a […]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes -

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Key Players Go Rogue in Action-Packed Episode (SPOILERS)

    Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a […]

  • Michael Gershman Dead: 'Buffy the Vampire

    Michael Gershman, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cinematographer, Dies at 73

    Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a […]

  • THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY:

    FilMart: ViuTV Buys Factual Slate From All3media

    Ant McPartlin, one half of the famous British TV hosting team Ant and Dec, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday. Police were called to a collision in London on Sunday afternoon that involved three vehicles and required several people to be treated for minor injuries. A child was taken to hospital for a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad