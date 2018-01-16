BritBox Scoops Up All 20 Seasons of ‘Midsomer Murders’

Midsomer Murders turns 20
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

BritBox has snapped up the entire catalog of British detective drama “Midsomer Murders.” The deal gives the best-of-British streaming service all 20 seasons of the show, which is one of the biggest U.K. drama exports globally.

The long-running detective series follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby as he investigates a series of crimes in the outwardly sleepy and genteel English village of Midsomer.

ITV and the BBC run BritBox, which is billed as offering the best in British programming. It acquired “Midsomer” from U.K.-based distributor All3Media as part of a wider deal encompassing 300 hours of programming.

Other titles include Peter Moffat drama series “The Village,” comedy series “Bucket,” and paranormal scripted show “Marley’s Ghosts.” The deal also includes TV movies “Emerald Falls” and “The Day We Sang.”

“We’re very pleased to announce this significant new deal with BritBox, which will see a wide range of premium, prime-time content available on BritBox for the fans of British programming in the U.S. In addition, our contemporary comedy slate will get U.S. premieres with this innovative service,” said Maria Ishak, VP Sales North America at All3Media International.

Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox, added: “Our deal with All3Media International underlines our promise to continue to bring the best of British contemporary and classic series to our audience.”

The news comes shortly after BritBox announced its first original, “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.”

