Britain’s Cake Teams With Studio Moshi, Mexico’s Anima on Animated Series

British production company CAKE is teaming with Australia’s Studio Moshi, Mexico’s Ánima and Ireland’s Gingerbread Animation on a new animated comedy series for children. “Space Chickens in Space” has been commissioned by Disney EMEA and Australia’s Channel 9.

CAKE, the London-based independent which specialises in children’s and family programming, announced the start of production on the new show Tuesday. Set to air later in 2018, “Space Chickens in Space,” which is aimed at 6-11 year olds, is a 2D co-production between Ánima, Studio Moshi and the newly formed Gingerbread.

The first 52-episode season of 11 minute shows has been bought by Disney EMEA, Disney Australia and Australia’s Channel 9. CAKE is handling all international distribution outside of Latin America and Australia. Ánima is handling Latin America and Studio Moshi Australia.

“Space Chickens in Space” tells the story of three chickens who are mistakenly taken from their homes and enrolled in an elite intergalactic former military academy. The siblings need all their wits and each other to survive in this extraordinary world full of aliens and tricky homework challenges. It was created by José C. García de Letona and Rita Street, and is designed and directed by Norwegian animators Tommy and Markus Vad Flaaten. Jordan Gaucher serves as showrunner.