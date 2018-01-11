You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Britain’s Channel 4 Orders Harvey Weinstein Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Project will delve into producer's relationship with the British film and TV business

Harvey Weinstein
Britain’s Channel 4 has ordered a documentary on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that will also look at the disgraced producer’s involvement in the British film industry and its culture, Variety has learned.

The broadcaster confirmed the news and said that the documentary was commissioned by Siobhan Sinnerton, Channel 4’s commissioning editor of news and current affairs, and Dorothy Byrne, head of news and current affairs.

U.K. indie Tigerlily Productions will make the documentary, which is in production. An air date has not been set, but it is expected to be broadcast later this year.

The BBC is preparing its own documentary on the fallen Hollywood mogul, a 90-minute show produced by two-time Oscar winner Simon Chinn and his Lightbox banner. The British pubcaster says that the documentary would provide the “definitive” account on the scandal surrounding Weinstein, and is tentatively planning a theatrical release to qualify the documentary for Academy and BAFTA awards contention.

Both the BBC and Channel 4 projects are currently untitled, and the running time of the Channel 4 show is yet to be confirmed. The commercial broadcaster has a new programming chief, Ian Katz, who comes from a news and current affairs background and has a mandate to bring edgy and challenging program ideas to the network. The Weinstein doc will likely go out in the Channel 4 “Dispatches” current affairs strand.

Weinstein had strong links to the U.K., which will be the focus of the Channel 4 project, and London’s Scotland Yard is in the throes of investigating multiple allegations against him of sexual assaults that took place in Britain. No charges have been brought. His former U.K. assistant at Miramax, Zelda Perkins, has also made several allegations about his activities and behavior.

