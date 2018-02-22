Brendan Schaub to Host Showtime Digital Sports Talk Show ‘Below the Belt’

Former MMA fighter and podcaster Brendan Schaub is set to host a new Showtime digital talk show called “Below the Belt,” the premium cabler announced Thursday.

The twice-monthly, 30-minute show will debut on February 28th. The show will explore the latest news in combat sports and pop culture. It will also feature interviews with combat sports and entertainment figures, road trips, fight camp visits, sketches, animation, and pop-culture spoofs. The initial guest list of combat sports athletes and entertainers scheduled to appear includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, Paulie Malignaggi, and Joe Rogan.

The multi-platform program will also include weekly podcast and a composite program that will air once per month on Showtime Extreme. The podcast will premiere on March 6, and the composite program will premiere on March 29. “Below the Belt” will be produced by Showtime Sports with Embassy Row.

Schaub rose to fame during his time on the UFC reality series “The Ultimate Fighter” in its tenth season. Schaub finished as the runner-up in that season, losing in the finals to Roy “Big Country” Nelson. He went on to a succesful career in the UFC, winning six of his ten fights for the organization, including wins over notable fighters like Gabriel Gonzaga and Mirko Cro Cop. He retired from MMA in 2015 with a record of 10 wins, 5 losses.

Schaub is a frequent guest on the popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and currently co-hosts the podcast “The Fighter and the Kid” with fellow “Joe Rogan Experience” regular and comedian Bryan Callen. “The Fighter and the Kid” currently averages over nine million downloads per month. Schaub also hosts a solo podcast, “Big Brown Breakdown,” which averages 4 million downloads per month.

On the television side, Schaub was named a correspondent on “After Party” for the E! Network, and co-hosted this year’s Golden Globes and Grammy Awards after-shows. He will appear in the same role for the network’s upcoming Academy Awards after-show. Additionally, Schaub has performed sold-out live comedy shows around the world and does regular sets at the well-known LA comedy clubs The Comedy Store, the Hollywood Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

He is repped by CAA and Alchemy Entertainment