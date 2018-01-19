Sony Launches ‘Breaking Bad’ YouTube Channel in Honor of 10th Anniversary

Sony Pictures Television has launched an official “Breaking Bad” YouTube channel in honor of the tenth anniversary of the show’s premiere.

The official channel will assimilate and optimize thousands of existing video clips and content, drawing from official show footage, fans’ user-generated content and newly created themed pieces, giving fans that subscribe to the channel the opportunity to delve even deeper into the “Breaking Bad” universe. Fans visiting the site can use the hashtag #MyBreakingBadVideo in social posts for a chance to have their own compilation featured on the official YouTube channel.

To launch the channel, series creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan conducted a Fireside Chat at the YouTube Space LA, which can be watched below. In this hour-long conversation, moderated by comedian, host, and Nerdist founder and CEO, Chris Hardwick, Gilligan will revisit pivotal moments in the history of “Breaking Bad,” both in front of and behind the camera, adding new insight and detail to the experience of making the show.

“Breaking Bad,” which first premiered on AMC on Jan. 20, 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. Over its five-season run, the series garnered 16 Emmy Awards, including the 2014 and 2013 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series; two Golden Globe Awards, two Peabodys and was named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

It remains a defining work of episodic television. The series stars four-time Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston; three-time Emmy-winner Aaron Paul; two-time Emmy-winner Anna Gunn; Dean Norris; Betsy Brandt; RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. The series was executive produced by showrunner Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson (Gran Via) and Michelle MacLaren and produced by Sony Pictures Television.