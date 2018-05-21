Bravo Puts Eight New Series Into Development, Including DJ Envy Family Docu-Comedy

Bravo is beefing up its development slate by adding eight new series, the cable network announced Monday.

The news comes on the heels of Bravo announcing orders for 11 new shows and 20 returning shows as they plan to expand to seven nights a week of original programming beginning in Fall 2018.

“Bravo offers a wide scope of programming that gives viewers many options to escape their normal reality mixing humor and fun with layered storytelling resulting in addictive series that offer unique worlds and characters,” said Rachel Smith, senior vice president of development for Bravo Media. “With this new slate of development, we’re testing unexpected environments and loud formats that aim to attract a wide audience while staying true to what makes Bravo so distinct.”

Read the official descriptions for the eight series now in development below.

“Raising the Bar: Hong Kong”

Produced by Monkey with Will Macdonald and David Granger serving as executive producers.

In the bustling island city of Hong Kong, 1 in 7 people are millionaires, and this group of American friends saw the chance to find their own success by capitalizing on the city’s booming nightlife scene. When they aren’t making money owning bars and serving cocktails, they’re spending it on wild parties or island hopping. This docuseries follows these nightlife power players as they attempt to grow their own empires in Asia. They must master a new foreign way of life, all while trying to maintain friendships, love, and their status in an ultra-cutthroat industry. Taking life-changing risks is never easy, but for these expats, it means achieving their American Dream abroad.

“Gold with Envy”

Produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Lauren Eskelin serving as executive producers.

This hilarious new docu-comedy series follows mega-radio personality DJ Envy, host of the hit syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” and his gorgeous wife Gia as they attempt to balance their chaotic lives. With a crazy crew of staff, friends, extended family and the daily demands of raising five (and counting) opinionated kids, the couple works to keep up the street-cred that has made them a household name.

“Your Shitty Family”

Produced by Bird Brain with Ryan Ling and Elan Gale serving as executive producers.

Bravo is redefining the prank show by making it a laugh-out-loud family affair. In each episode, families will compete against each other in a series of embarrassing, awkward and hilarious pranks they’ve come up with themselves–specifically designed to torture their kin. The family member willing to take it the furthest, wins. On this show, we aren’t solving family problems; we’re creating them.

“Beverly Hills Driving School”

Produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Brad Kohlenstein, and Lisa Kleinman serving as executive producers.

Teaching the rich, spoiled, and famous isn’t easy, but somebody’s got to do it. “Beverly Hills Driving School” follows LA’s premiere driving instructors as they attempt to teach some of the most challenged drivers preparing for the DMV and the 405. From getting their first driver’s license at 30, to learning to drive stick for their new expensive car and everything in between it’s sure to be a bumpy ride with this crew!

“Pampered Campers”

Produced by 3 Ball Entertainment with Todd A. Nelson, Ross Weintraub, DJ Nurre and Jeff Altrock serving as executive producers.

Pampered, high-fashioned celebrities and Bravo-lebrities are forced out of their champagne bubble when former NFL baller and outdoor enthusiast, Dhani Jones, takes them on an incredible wilderness adventure that’s anything but posh. They’ll climb rugged mountains, traverse rivers, rappel down waterfalls and push themselves way out of their comfort zones. In the end, they’ll either swear off the wild forever, or start a lifelong love affair with the great outdoors.

“Real Housewives of the 1960s”

Produced by Wall to Wall with Leanne Klein and Rob White serving as executive producers.

In this imaginative docu-series, a cast of modern women will be sent back to the 1960s to experience the ultimate era of the American Housewife. Living in a cul-de-sac of authentic Sixties homes, these women and their families will be transported back into a traditional decade where men made the money, women made the home, and teenagers actually did as they were told. In living through the ‘golden age’ of Sixties family life, the cast will discover if more time spent together, traditional husband and wife roles, and no digital distractions might actually improve their chaotic lives and even fix their relationships.

“Will You Marry Us”

Produced by Pilgrim Media Group with Craig Piligian and Ravi Patel serving as executive producers.

Inspired by Ravi Patel’s Emmy-award winning documentary, “Meet the Patels,” five lifelong friends are gearing up for their own globetrotting journey to find everlasting love. In this compelling social experiment, the Philadelphia-based singles embark on a cross-continental search to meet their perfect match using age-old arranged marriage techniques and surrendering complete control of their dating lives to their larger-than-life and opinionated loved ones.

“Flying High”

Produced by T Group with Jenny Daly & Rob Lobl serving as executive producers.

Set in the air on a multi-million dollar private jet, this occu-series takes luxury and drama to new heights as upstairs and downstairs worlds collide at 45,000 feet. These sassy, yet compliant, Pilots and Flight Attendants cater to their real life jet-set guests ranging from rambunctious rappers with their entourages, to over-the-top couples with pampered poodles. But the job doesn’t end when they touch down at various tropical destinations, the crew remains on-call 24/7 to either fill any requests or get the G4 back in the air at a moment’s notice.