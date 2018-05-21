Brat Announces New Mystery Series ‘A Girl Named Jo’ Starring Annie LeBlanc

A teen mystery series is in development at digital network Brat, featuring Brat and Nickelodeon stars Annie LeBlanc and Addison Riecke. The show, Brat’s first period drama, takes place in 1963, a decade after a factory fire had ruined a small town; LeBlanc’s and Riecke’s characters become unlikely friends from opposite sides of the tracks and uncover the community’s complex history. The eight-episode order is slated to air this summer.

Also joining the cast are “Jane the Virgin’s” Wes Armstrong, “Breaking Bad’s” Tom Kiesche and Reid Miller. The show marks Brat’s second series starring LeBlanc, who takes the title role. LeBlanc also plays Rhyme in Brat’s family drama “Chicken Girls.” Riecke is known for her work on Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans,” in which she plays little sister Nora Thunderman.

Directed by Jeff Jenkins and written by Carlos Rafael Gomez, the show joins Brat’s burgeoning slate of scripted content that includes both “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” a high school drama starring “Dance Moms” alumna Mackenzie Ziegler that now records more than 10 million viewers a month, according to Brat representatives.

“This is our most ambitious offering to date and another reason for our fast-growing audience to tune in every day,” said Rob Fishman, Brat’s co-founder.