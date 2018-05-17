Brad Kern Departs ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Showrunner Post

Brad Kern has exited his role as showrunner on CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans,” Variety has confirmed. Kern will no longer serve as executive producer or oversee the procedural drama. He will remain with the series in a consultant capacity.

A representative for CBS Television Studios, which produces the series, declined to comment.

Variety first reported in December that Kern was investigated twice in 2016 by CBS’ human resources department for his workplace behavior. Complaints against Kern included accusations of verbal harassment against women and making racially charged comments.

An internal investigation CBS found at the time Kern had made “insensitive” and “offensive” comments. However CBS concluded that there was no evidence of retaliation, harassment, discrimination or gender bias. The company communicated to staffers that “appropriate” action had been taken, and that Kern had undergone sensitivity training.

In a statement to Variety last year, a CBS spokesperson said, ““We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously. Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

Salon first reported news of Kern’s exit from “NCIS: New Orleans.”