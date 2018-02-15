You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bokeem Woodbine to Star in CBS Pilot 'Main Justice'

Bokeem Woodbine has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming CBS drama pilot “Main Justice,” Variety has confirmed.

The series is inspired by the life of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama and was the first African-American to hold the top Justice Department position. Woodbine will play Miles Blair, the recently sworn in Attorney General of the United States. His years of experience as a beat cop and ultimately as Detroit’s Police Commissioner have made him pragmatic, tough and grounded. It’s trial by fire when he takes the reins in Washington.

Woodbine received widespread acclaim for his role in Season 2 of the FX series “Fargo,” and was recently seen in the Marvel film “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”His other recent credits include “Underground,” “Snowfall,” and “Southland.” He will also appear in the upcoming USA series “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”

He is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Sascha Penn is writing and executive producing the project, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Holder are also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

 

