You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blumhouse TV Developing Drama ‘You Bury Me’ With Scott Derrickson, Lexi Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scott Derrickson Lexi Alexander
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned.

Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson.

“The ability to pair an industry veteran like Scott, with whom we have an established relationship, with a filmmaker like Lexi, provides us with a great opportunity to cultivate a new and compelling creative voice,” said Jeremy Gold, co-president of Blumhouse Television.

“Scott and Lexi’s feature film sensibility is perfect for the scope of this torn from the headlines saga which interweaves the complications of love against a story with dangerous and far-reaching political consequences. It’s exactly what audiences seeking a premium television experience are craving,” said Marci Wiseman, felloe co-president of Blumhouse Television.

Derrickson directed the Marvel feature film “Doctor Strange” and most recently helmed the “Snowpiercer” pilot for TNT. He is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.

“Blumhouse is the perfect home for ‘You Bury Me,'” said Derrickson. “They are risk takers with a passion for good story and have a long track record for helping creators bring their vision to both the big and small screen.”

Alexander is represented by Mosaic Media Group and Kaplan Stahler Agency.

Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum’s independent studio, has expanded its portfolio in the last year with a series based on the life and downfall of late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes at Showtime and another based on Blumhouse film franchise “The Purge” at USA and Syfy. Last month, the studio announced a new, untitled horror anthology with streaming service Hulu.

More TV

  • Nick PepperYouTube 'Youth & Consequences' TV

    Mark Gordon Co.'s Nick Pepper to Head TV for Legendary Entertainment

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

  • danny strong fox overall deal

    Fox Orders Legal Drama Pilot From David Elliot and Danny Strong

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

  • J.J. Abrams Star Trek

    J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Drama 'Demimonde' Scores Straight-to-Series Order at HBO

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

  • CBS, Viacom Move Toward Merger Talks

    CBS, Viacom Move Toward Merger Talks as Boards Begin to Evaluate Possible Deal

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

  • iHeartRadio Music Awards Live Stream

    E! Ryan Seacrest Investigation Finds 'Insufficient Evidence' of Misconduct

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

  • Bunim-Murray Expands Programming, Development Leadership Under

    Bunim-Murray Expands Programming, Development Leadership Under Julie Pizzi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned. Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson. “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad