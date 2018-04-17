Blumhouse TV Signs Striker Entertainment to First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment, licensing and marketing agency Striker Entertainment has signed a first-look TV-development deal with Blumhouse Television. The two companies will work together to create TV projects based on existing brands, video games and consumer product franchises, including a potential film based on the game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

“Striker Entertainment understands the importance of extending storytelling beyond the screen, which is what we hope to do with this partnership,” said Jeremy Gold, co-president of Blumhouse Television. “They are incredibly creative and bring fresh thinking to everything they work on.”

Blumhouse Television co-president Marci Wiseman added, “With so much content being pushed out, it is more important than ever to find new ways to break through to engage the audience, making marketing and consumer products more important than ever.”

Striker specializes in the extension of relevant pop-culture brands into powerful and profitable consumer-product programs. The company has a history of developing consumer-product campaigns around brand new and seasoned rights, including “The Walking Dead,” “Angry Birds,” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

“Often time consumer products are an afterthought when films and television series are being developed, but ultimately they can play a huge role in marketing these projects, and in generating ancillary revenue and building community,” said Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment. “We want to employ a more strategic approach from the beginning that anticipates fan engagement, and we know that Blumhouse shares our vision.”

Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum’s independent studio, has expanded its portfolio in the last year with a series based on the life and downfall of late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes at Showtime and another based on Blumhouse film franchise “The Purge” at USA and Syfy. In January, Hulu ordered a new monthly horror anthology series from the studio.