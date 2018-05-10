‘Blindspot’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

“Blindspot” has been renewed for a fourth season at NBC.

The series follows a mysterious woman known only as Jane Doe who is found in Times Square with her memory erased and her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as she and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed.

The series moved to Friday for its third season, where it has averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million viewers in Live+Same Day. It continues to post impressive gains in delayed viewing, however.

The series stars Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Luke Mitchell. Creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jeff F. King are also executive producers. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House.

The cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell.