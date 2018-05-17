TV Ratings: Multiple Season Finales Hold Steady

A number of broadcast season finales aired Wednesday night, with most of those holding steady with their prior week ratings.

First up, NBC’s “The Blacklist” (0.7 in adults 18-49, 5.1 million viewers) ticked down in the demo but was even in total viewers.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.2, 5.1 million) was steady in the demo and up slightly in viewers. The series finale of “Alex Inc.” (0.8, 3.4 million) ticked up. The finale of “Modern Family” (1.3, 5 million) was even, as was the finale of “American Housewife” (1.1, 4.1 million). The series finale of “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.6 million) was up in the demo.

On CBS, the season finale of “SEAL Team” (0.9, 6.2 million) was even.

Finally, the season finale of “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.3 million) was up in viewers.

For Fox, “Empire” (1.6, 5.1) and “Star” (1.3, 3.9 million) with “Empire” again being the top-rated show of the night.

“Survivor” (1.4, 7.5 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night. “Code Black” (0.8, 5.9 million) ticked up after “SEAL Team.”

On NBC, “Law & Order: SVU” (1.0, 5.3 million) held mostly steady. The special “Inside the Royal Wedding” drew a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

“The Originals (0.3, 0.81 million) was steady on CW.

Fox topped the demo with a 1.4 but was third in viewers with 4.5 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 6.5 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 4.1 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but third in viewers with 4.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.