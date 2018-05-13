‘Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

The Blacklist 100th Episode
CREDIT: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Blacklist” will return for Season 6 at NBC.

The series stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives who suddenly turns himself in without explanation. He reveals that he has compiled a list of the worst criminals the world over that even the FBI doesn’t know about and will help catch all of them if rookie agent Elizabeth Keen is made his partner.

In addition to to Spader, the series stars Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq. “The Blacklist” alum Ryan Eggold, who departed the series this season, will star in the upcoming NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

NBC has ordered a 22-episode sixth season.

Jon Bokenkamp created the series and executive produces along with Spader, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Carla Kettner. The series is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

The series has averaged a 1.6 rating in 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers overall in Live+7 this season. It also aired its 100th episode in January.
The only NBC shows still awaiting words on potential renewals are “Champions,” “Law & Order: True Crime,” and “Timeless,” all of which are not expected to return next season.

