‘Black Mirror’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Mirror
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Black Mirror” for a fifth season, the streaming giant announced Monday.

The sci-fi anthology series is famous for exploring the dark impact new technology can have on the modern world. The first two seasons of the show aired on Channel 4 in Britain before Netflix picked it up for its third and fourth seasons. Season 4 was released on Dec. 29. A premiere date and episode count for Season 5 will be announced at a later date.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, winning two Emmy Awards for the third season episode “San Junipero.” Season 4, meanwhile has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Variety’s Sonia Saraiya offering particular praise for the episodes “U.S.S. Callister” and “Metalhead” in her review of the season.

The cast for Season 4 included: Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, George Blagden, Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, Clint Dyer, Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun.

The series was created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

