TV Ratings: ‘Black Lightning’ Solid in Week 2

The second episode of “Black Lightning” on The CW held up well from the series premiere last week, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Black Lightning” averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers. While that is down in both measures from the premiere, it still retained nearly all of the lead-in it got from “The Flash” at 8 (0.7, 2.1 million). “The Flash” is currently The CW’s highest-rated series, with “Black Lightning” currently number two.

On NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” (1.8, 7.5 million) dipped in both measures but was the second highest-rated show of the night. The top-rated show of the night was “This Is Us” (2.5, 9.3 million), which was even. “Chicago Med” (1.3, 6.9 million) was down in both measures.

For CBS, “NCIS” (1.5, 13.8 million) was even. “Bull” (1.4, 11.1 million) ticked up in the demo, hitting a new season high in that measure. “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 9.2 million) was even.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.2, 4.6 million) and “LA to Vegas” (0.9, 2.6 million) were even. “The Mick” (0.7, 1.9 million) dipped in both measures.

ABC aired only repeats.

NBC topped the night in the demo with a 1.9 but finished second in total viewers with 7.9 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in total viewers with 11.3 million. Fox was third with a 1.0 and 3.4 million. ABC and The CW tied for fourth in the demo with a 0.7. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. The CW averaged 2 million viewers.