‘Black-ish’: ABC Boss Claims Football Protest Story Wasn’t Reason Episode Was Shelved

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
BLACK-ISH - "Please, Baby, Please" - Dre is on baby duty for the night during a storm, and the household is wide awake. He decides to read a crying Devante a bedtime story, but when that doesn't do the trick, Dre tosses it aside and begins to tell a story of his own about the current state of the country in a way Devante will understand, on a special episode of "black-ish," TUESDAY, FEB. 27 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom)AUGUST/BERLIN GROSS, ANTHONY ANDERSON
CREDIT: ABC/Ron Tom

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season.

“As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial issues in the show,” Dungey said on a conference call with reporters announcing ABC’s 2018-19 schedule. “We have always traditionally been able to come to a place creatively where we felt good about the story he was telling, even if we felt like it was pushing some hot buttons and he felt he was sharing the story the way it should be shared. I think with this particular episode, there were a number of elements to the episode that we had a hard time coming to terms on. Much has been made of the sort of kneeling part of it, which was not even really the issue.”

Dungey added, “At the end of the day, this was a mutual decision made between Kenya and the network to not push the episode out, and I think we all feel like that was the best decision overall.”

Related

ABC in February pulled a new episode of “Black-ish” that dealt with several social and political topics, including protests against racial injustice during football games. The following month, Variety learned that ABC had shelved the episode indefinitely, with no plans to air it or make it available to viewers on other platforms.

In the wake of the controversy, Barris is said to have held talks with Netflix about exiting his overall deal with ABC Studios for a new contract at the streaming service. Dungey on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of Barris leaving his ABC deal, which does not expire for another two years.

“Conversations with Kenya have been incredibly collaborative, and he and I have been in conversations recently about some potential new business,” Dungey said. “We love working with Kenya and are happy to continue doing so.” Regarding Barris’ overall deal, Dungey said, “He is under contract currently with ABC Studios.”

More TV

  • Ellen Katherine Ryan

    Ellen Katherine Ryan, EVP and GM of Screen Engine/ASI TV Group, Dies at 59

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • Dana Walden and Gary Newman

    Fox's Dana Walden, Gary Newman Near 1-Year Extension Deal

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • 'Hap and Leonard' Canceled After Three

    'Hap and Leonard' Canceled After Three Seasons at SundanceTV

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • BLACK-ISH - "Please, Baby, Please" -

    'Black-ish': ABC Boss Claims Football Protest Story Wasn't Reason Episode Was Shelved

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • Cobra Kai Trailer

    'Cobra Kai': YouTube Red's 'Karate Kid' Sequel Outperforms Netflix, Hulu Shows

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr. to Host A.I. Docu-Series for YouTube Red

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

  • Alec Baldwin

    ABC's 'The Alec Baldwin Show' Grabs Rare Primetime Berth for Interview Series

    ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said on Tuesday that a story point about football players kneeling during the national anthem was not the reason that an episode of executive producer Kenya Barris’ comedy series “Black-ish” was shelved this season. “As you know, we have long been supportive of Kenya and team tackling challenging and controversial […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad