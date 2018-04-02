Biniam Bizuneh Takes Lead Role in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Culture Clash,’ Replaces Bernard David Jones

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.”

Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot.

Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple,” the single-camera project follows Abel, a man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancee Jenny (Beth Behrs), who hails from a mid-western family, as they try to build a normal life together.

Bizuneh and Behrs will star alongside Lea Thompson, Charles Parnell, Saidah Arrika, Matthew Glave, and Skai Jackson. Bizuneh previously served as a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and starred in projects like “LieGuys” and “How to Be Broke.” He is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment.

“Culture Clash” received a put pilot commitment at the network in September. Vali Chandrasekaran will write in addition to executive producing. Lee Daniels will also executive produce via his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner, with Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit, Pam Williams, and Marc Velez also executive producing Both Chandrasekaran and Daniels are currently set up under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV, which will produce. Trent O’Donnell is set to direct the pilot.

More TV

  • Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over

    How to Stream the NCAA Championship

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

  • Betsy Beers Suzanne Patmore Gibbs

    Betsy Beers Remembers Suzanne Patmore Gibbs: 'We All Owe Her a Lot'

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

  • Batman 1989

    What's Leaving Netflix in April 2018

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Depression

    Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Battle With Depression: 'I Was Devastated'

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Says Show Will End With Season 4

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

  • THIS IS US -- "The Wedding"

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us' Season 2 Finishes Strong

    Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.” Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot. Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad