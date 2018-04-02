Biniam Bizuneh Takes Lead Role in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Culture Clash,’ Replaces Bernard David Jones

Biniam Bizuneh has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Culture Clash,” formerly known as “Our People.”

Bizuneh will take over the role of Abel from “The Mayor” alum Bernard David Jones, who was recast following a table read for the pilot.

Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple,” the single-camera project follows Abel, a man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancee Jenny (Beth Behrs), who hails from a mid-western family, as they try to build a normal life together.

Bizuneh and Behrs will star alongside Lea Thompson, Charles Parnell, Saidah Arrika, Matthew Glave, and Skai Jackson. Bizuneh previously served as a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and starred in projects like “LieGuys” and “How to Be Broke.” He is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment.

“Culture Clash” received a put pilot commitment at the network in September. Vali Chandrasekaran will write in addition to executive producing. Lee Daniels will also executive produce via his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner, with Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit, Pam Williams, and Marc Velez also executive producing Both Chandrasekaran and Daniels are currently set up under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV, which will produce. Trent O’Donnell is set to direct the pilot.