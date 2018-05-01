Billy Zane, Miranda Richardson Join Sky’s Street-Racing Drama ‘Curfew’

Harriet Walter, Michael Biehn also set to star alongside Sean Bean

CREDIT: Tiger Aspect

Billy Zane (“Titanic”) is among several new names getting behind the wheel for Sky’s high-octane futuristic drama “Curfew.” Miranda Richardson (“Churchill”), Harriet Walter (“The Crown”), and Michael Biehn (“Aliens”) will also buckle up for the series, which follows a cast of characters competing in the world’s fastest illegal nighttime street race.

“Joining the immensely talented cast and crew of ‘Curfew’ as Joker Jones fulfills many cinematic and literary fantasies all at once,” Zane said. “Playing a gonzo cowboy, member of a viral video performance art troupe, on a healing hell-ride, just about falls square in my wheelhouse right now.”

Richardson will play Lou, a character she described as “kind, tough, brave, practical and romantic.” She added: “A childhood of soaking up Westerns has finally paid off, except that the horses are replaced by cars.”

Sean Bean, Adrian Lester, Phoebe Fox, and Malachi Kirby are among those already cast in the series, which hails from Endemol Shine’s Tiger Aspect and fledgling British drama banner Moonage.

The eight-part series will bow on Sky One in the U.K., and Sky’s TV streaming service NOW TV, in 2019. It was written by Matthew Read (“Pusher”) and is directed by Colm McCarthy (“Peaky Blinders”). Sky’s content and distribution arm Sky Vision is selling it internationally.

