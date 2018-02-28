TV News Roundup: Fox Sets Billy Graham Documentary Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Fox announced the debut of the documentary “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey,” and FXX released the premiere date for the ninth season of “Archer.”

DATES

Fox will premiere the documentary “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey” on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary delves into the life of the American evangelist, who died Feb. 21. From his start as a dairy farmer’s son to his involvement in the civil rights movement, the documentary highlights milestones throughout Graham’s personal and professional life.

The ninth season of “Archer,” titled “Archer: Danger Island,” will premiere April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The latest season will pickup with its title character, a lush seaplane pilot, as he navigates the dangers of mysterious Mitimotu island in 1939. “Archer: Danger Island” features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, and Judy Greer. FIRST LOOKS Paramount Network debuted the trailer for “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, ahead of the series premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Taylor Sheridan wrote and directed the series, in which Costner plays a ranch owner defending his property against neighboring land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Tegna announced a content partnership with Independent Media on Feb. 28. The company will collaborate with Independent Media’s news site The Outline to deliver mobile content for consumption on both companies’ digital platforms.

SPECIALS