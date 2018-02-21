You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billy Graham, Evangelist Who Harnesses the Power of TV, Dies at 99

Cynthia Littleton

President Barack Obama meets with Rev. Billy Graham at his house in Montreat, North CarolinaVarious
Billy Graham, the charismatic preacher who harnessed the power of TV to spread his gospel around the world, has died. He was 99.

Graham died Wednesday at his home, according to the New York Times.

Graham in his heyday had enjoyed broad reach in American culture. He was famous for having met with every American president since Harry Truman.

From the late 1940s through the mid-2000s Graham toured the world with his “crusades” that filled stadiums and arenas. Fans and followers came to hear his message about the importance of seeking salvation and committing to Christianity. Those events were also the source of primetime television specials that made Graham a household name.

Graham’s 1960s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II is depicted in second season of the Netflix drama “The Crown.” Actor Paul Sparks took on the role of the soft-spoken evangelist. In 2001, Queen Elizabeth II made Graham an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire.

(Pictured: President Barack Obama and Billy Graham in 2010)

