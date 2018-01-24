‘Billions’ Season 3 Adds John Malkovich in Guest Role

John Malkovich has signed on for a guest starring role in Season 3 of the Showtime drama “Billions,” the premium cabler announced Wednesday.

Malkovich will play Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov. The role is certainly fitting considering that Malkovich previously played a Russian mobster named Teddy KGB in the movie “Rounders,” which was written by “Billions” co-creators David Levien and Brian Koppelman.

“John appeared in our first two films, ‘Rounders’ and ‘Knockaround Guys,’ and we have a long creative history together. We are ecstatic to be reunited with the man who played Teddy KGB once again,” said Koppelman and Levien.

Malkovich is an Emmy-winning and two-time Oscar nominated actor, director, producer and fashion designer. He received Oscar nominations for his roles in “Places in the Heart” and “In the Line of Fire.” In 1985, he appeared in the Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman,” which would earn him an Emmy when it was made into a television film. He also collaborated on multiple projects with Charlie Kaufman, appearing in the films “Adaptation” and “Being John Malkovich.” His other feature films include “Empire of the Sun,” “Con Air,” “Of Mice and Men,” and “Burn After Reading.” His producing credits include films such as “Ghost World,” “Juno,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Season 3 finds Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably. The cast also includes Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

“Billions” is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. The third season will premiere on March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.