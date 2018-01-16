Billboard Music Awards to Air Live Coast-to-Coast on NBC

NBC will air the Billboard Music Awards live coast-to-coast in a three hour telecast on May 20, the network announced Tuesday.

This will mark the first telecast of the music awards show on NBC. The network acquired the rights to the Billboard Music Awards in a multi-year deal with show producers dick clark productions signed in November. The show had previously been broadcast on ABC since 2011.

Finalists for the awards are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The finalists and award winners are determined using data reflecting a 12-month tracking period. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The show produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

