TV Ratings: Billboard Music Awards Slip to New Low in Early Numbers

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are currently at an all-time low in the key demo according to Sunday’s overnight numbers.

Airing for the first time on NBC, the Billboard Music Awards averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers. Due to the nature of live events, these numbers do not include West Coast viewership and will be subject to adjustment later today.

Last year’s ceremony on ABC initially drew a 2.3 and 7.7 million viewers before adjusting up to a 2.6 and 8.7 million, which was itself a new demo low. That means as it currently stands, this year’s awards show is down approximately 10% in the key demo and 9% in total viewers from last year’s early numbers. Nevertheless, it was the top-rated program on Sunday night in the demo. The lowest viewership the show ever drew was 6.1 million back in 2006 on Fox.

Earlier on NBC, “Dateline” drew a 0.9 and 5 million viewers.

Meanwhile, part one of the “American Idol” season finale on ABC is currently down from last week. Airing against the first two hours of the Billboard Music Awards, “Idol” is at a 1.3 and 7.4 million viewers for its two-hour live broadcast last night, though those numbers also do not include West Coast viewership. Still, the singing competition series is down approximately 19% in the demo and 5% in total viewers from the 1.6 and 7.8 million it initially drew last week before adjusting up to a 1.7 and 8.5 million.

Earlier on ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.9, 5.3 million) was down from last week.

More to come…