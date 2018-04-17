Bill Cosby Retrial: Jury Hears What Entertainer Told Police in 2005

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Bill Cosby admitted to sexual contact with the woman who says that he molested her, but he told investigators back in 2005 that their “petting” was consensual and that she was not in any way incapacitated, the jury in his sexual assault retrial learned Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Richard Schaffer of the Cheltenham Township Police Department just outside of Philadelphia told the jury about Cosby’s January 2005 interview with him and several other investigators. It took place at a law office in Manhattan, he said, and Cosby described his relationship with Andrea Constand as a friendship that had become romantic.

“We were fully clothed. We were petting,” Schaffer quoted Cosby as having said, reading directly from the police report of that interview. “I enjoyed it.”

Cosby’s words underscore the he said, she said nature of the case of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. William Henry Cosby Jr. – as the case against the entertainer is formally captioned.

Cosby, now 80, is the only major Hollywood entertainer to face a jury in the heated atmosphere of the #MeToo movement. He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Cosby’s first trial ended in June when a different jury deadlocked on all charges after more than 50 hours of deliberations. He is now facing a new jury – seven men and five women – selected in Montgomery County.

In her testimony, Constand gave a strikingly different account of what happened on the night in question at Cosby’s home in Cheltenham Township.

She testified that she had gotten to know Cosby when she was operations manager for Temple University’s womens’ basketball team. Cosby is a Temple alumnus and had been a major booster of the college.

She said when she went to his home in suburban Philadelphia in early 2004, he offered her three blue pills to help her relax. She said she believed they were some kind of an herbal remedy to help with stress, so she took them because she trusted him, and soon became incapacitated. Then, she said, she felt his fingers inside of her.

Constand is one of dozens of women who have accused Cosby of drugging and then assaulting them — but she is the only one whose allegation became the focus of a criminal charge. The charges were filed just days before Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations was due to expire.

Focusing on the evening that Constand contends she was molested, Schaffer said that Cosby admitted to having given her a pill and half of a Benadryl because she had been complaining about not sleeping well. After that, Schaffer quoted the entertainer as having said that they went to a sofa and engaged in petting.