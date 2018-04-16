Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Continues to Question Andrea Constand’s Credibility

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The defense lawyer for Bill Cosby wrapped up his cross-examination Monday of the woman at the center of the sexual assault case against the veteran entertainer after challenging her credibility and questioning whether she had violated the terms of her $3.38 million civil settlement with Cosby.

The believability of the woman, Andrea Constand, is key to the prosecution’s case, and defense attorney Thomas Mesereau sought, through a morning of careful cross-examination, to piece together an unflattering narrative of Constand as someone who reaped the rewards of a big financial settlement and then still set out to make sure he was prosecuted.

He pointed to a provision of that settlement agreement, which stated that she would not initiate any criminal complaint against the entertainer, and pointedly asked her whether she abided by that.

“Yes, I did,” replied Constand.

“What are you doing here?” he asked, prompting prosecutor Kristen Feden to object and Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill to prohibit the question.

Mesereau tried again. “You’re here, aren’t you?” but Feden once again objected and O’Neill once again ruled in her favor.

On Friday, Constand testified that she had gotten to know Cosby when she was operations manager for Temple University’s womens’ basketball team. Cosby is a Temple alumnus and had been a major booster of the college.

She said when she went to his home in suburban Philadelphia in early 2004, he offered her three small blue pills to help her relax. She said she believed they were some kind of an herbal remedy to help with stress, so she took them, and soon became incapacitated. Then, she said, she felt his fingers inside of her.

Cosby, now 80, is the only major Hollywood entertainer to face a jury in the heated atmosphere of the #MeToo movement. He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, has pleaded not guilty and maintains the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual.

Cosby’s first trial ended in June when a jury deadlocked on all charges after more than 50 hours of deliberations. He is now facing a new jury – seven men and five women – selected in Montgomery County, just outside of Philadelphia.

Constand is one of dozens of women who have accused Cosby of drugging and then assaulting them — but she is the only one whose allegation became the focus of a criminal charge. The charges were filed just days before Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations was due to expire.

Mesereau, who successfully defended Michael Jackson against child molestation charges and is known for skillful cross-examination, assailed Constand in his opening address as a liar, con artist, and “so-called victim” out for money.

Constand reported the alleged assault in early 2005, but authorities initially did not file charges against Cosby. She then filed a civil lawsuit that ultimately led to the $3.38 million settlement.

And then later, prosecutors filed the criminal charges.

District Attorney Kevin Steele noted in his opening address that the charges do not amount to Constand versus Cosby – but rather the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania versus Cosby.