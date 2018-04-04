History Scraps Bill Clinton Impeachment Series

History has decided not to move forward with a scripted series that explored President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Variety has confirmed.

The series was to be based on the book “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton” by Peter Baker. The cable network announced in September that they had greenlit the drama with a six-episode commitment. The series would have begun with the revelation that President Clinton was having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and continued through the political combat that saw Hillary Clinton, Newt Gingrich, Prosecutor Ken Starr, Congressman Bob Livingston and many others dominating the national headlines.

R.J. Cutler was set to direct and executive produce, with FremantleMedia North America producing in association with A+E Studios. Barry Jossen would have executive produced for A+E Studios. Cutler and David K. Israel wrote the series pilot.

Cutler began his filmmaking career as producer of “The War Room,” the Academy Award-nominated documentary about President Clinton’s 1992 campaign for the White House. He won an Emmy for the 2000 documentary series “American High.”

“[‘The Breach’ is] the origin tale of how our Government was broken and has never really healed,” Cutler said at the time of the original series announcement. “It’s also a thrilling tale of personal and professional ambition, of enormous hubris in the name of acquiring power, and of personal foibles, all of which nearly brought down a presidency.”