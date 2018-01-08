‘Big Little Lies’ Team Says Female-Focused Stories Are ‘Good Business’

“Big Little Lies” was once again showered with awards, leading the list of TV winners at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The HBO limited series prevailed in a tough category, going up against FX’s “Fargo” and “Feud: Bette and Joan,” USA Network’s “The Sinner,” and SundanceTV’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” Stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard also picked up hardware for their work in the series.

The project’s success is particularly meaningful to Kidman and co-star Reese Witherspoon because they shepherded it as producers. And they did so because they weren’t satisfied with other offers they were getting for film and TV roles.

“Big Little Lies” proves that “there’s an opportunity to have a spectrum of female behavior from different backgrounds. We’re starting to talk about seeing more dynamic women on film. We hope to continue that and even make it more diverse, more inclusive. It’s really important that when women are the architects of the stories, the stories change.”

Kidman also noted that with “Wonder Woman” and other 2017 releases, it was a big year for female-led storytelling in film and TV.

“Putting women at the center of our stories isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s good business,” she said.

“Big Little Lies'” haul at the Globes kept up the momentum it gathered at September’s Emmy Awards, when it took home eight trophies, including the limited series honor.

The ensemble drama touched a nerve in a year when gender issues have been front and center in the culture. “Big Little Lies” bagged the most Globe noms of any TV series this year, with a total of six.

The success of the series, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Jean-Marc Vallee, drove the principal players to assemble a second season for HBO. That was not in the cards at the time the initial seven episodes were produced. But the reaction was so strong that Liane Moriarty, author of the novel of the same name, crafted a story for Kelley to adapt for a second installment.