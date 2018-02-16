‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz Set to Return

Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday.

Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep also joining the second season as Perry’s mother.

Woodley and Dern were both nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in the supporting actress category for their work on the show’s first season, with Dern winning both awards.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season. Kidman and Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based partially on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård. Moriarty will serve as producer.