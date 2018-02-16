You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz Set to Return

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
SHAILENE WOODLEY LAURA DERN AND ZOE KRAVITZ Big Little Lies
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO; Kravitz: Mark Seliger

Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday.

Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep also joining the second season as Perry’s mother.

Woodley and Dern were both nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in the supporting actress category for their work on the show’s first season, with Dern winning both awards.

Woodley is repped by Management 360 and Hyperion Talent. Dern is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Kravitz is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season. Kidman and Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based partially on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård. Moriarty will serve as producer.

More TV

  • SHAILENE WOODLEY LAURA DERN AND ZOE

    'Big Little Lies' Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz Set to Return

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

  • Darren Criss The assassination of Gianni

    Why Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' Is the Perfect Song to an On-Screen Crime Scheme

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

  • Madeleine StoweELLE Women in Hollywood Awards,

    Fox Drama Pilot 'Mixtape' Casts Madeleine Stowe in Series Regular Role

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

  • Olympics Yuzuru Hanyu ice skating

    TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Hits New Low for Second Straight Night

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    And Now This: John Oliver Just Might Be a Journalist

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

  • Orient Hontai Captial Aquires Majority Stake

    Orient Hontai Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Mediapro's Imagina Media Audiovisual

    Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are officially on board for “Big Little Lies” Season 2, HBO announced Friday. Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with Meryl Streep […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad