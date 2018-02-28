‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Sets Returns for James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Iain Armitage

“Big Little Lies” Season 2 continues to bolster its returning cast.

HBO announced Wednesday that Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling, and James Tupper will all return for the critically-acclaimed drama’s upcoming sophomore season.

Tupper returns as Nathan Carlson, who must cope with a complicated turn of events in his marriage and with his eldest daughter Abby. Nordling is back as Gordon Klein, who faces the consequences of a big mistake and risks losing everything along the way. Armitage will reprise his role as Ziggy Chapman, who starts second grade and continues to be the light of Jane’s life.

Since wrapping “Big Little Lies” Season 1, Armitage went on to star in the hit “Big Bang Theory” prequel series “Young Sheldon” on CBS. Tupper made multiple appearances on NBC’s “The Brave,” and will appear in the upcoming Paramount Network series “American Woman.” Nordling has appeared on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” Fox’s “The Gifted,” and CMT’s “Nashville.”

Tupper is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Nordling is repped by APA. Armitage is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Adam Scott would also be returning for Season 2. He and the three announced today join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. In addition, Meryl Streep will star in Season 2 as Perry’s mother.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season. Kidman and Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold. Moriarty will serve as producer.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård.