‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Brings Back Four Cast Members, Adds Two More

The cast for “Big Little Lies” keeps on growing.

The second season of the HBO drama is bringing back Kathryn Newton as Abigail Carlson, Robin Weigert as Dr. Amanda Reisman, Sarah Sokolovic as Tori Bachman, and Merrin Dungey as Detective Adrienne Quinlan. In addition, Newton and Sokolovic have been upped to series regulars while Dungey and Weigert will recur. Season 2 will also see the additions of Crystal Fox as Elizabeth Howard, and Mo McRae as Michael Perkins. Fox will be a series regular and McRae will recur.

They join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling, and James Tupper. In addition, Meryl Streep will star in Season 2 as Perry’s mother.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season. Kidman and Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.
Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold. Moriarty will serve as producer.“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård.

