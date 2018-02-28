You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Scott to Return for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Adam Scott Big Little Lies
Adam Scott is set to reprise his role in “Big Little Lies” when the show returns for its second season on HBO.

He will return as Ed Mackenzie, who is forced to confront major challenges in his marriage to Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). He joins previously announced returning cast members Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. In addition, Meryl Streep will star in Season 2 as Perry’s mother.

Scott currently stars in the Fox supernatural comedy “Ghosted” alongside Craig Robinson. His other recent credits include “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and “The Disaster Artist.”

He is repped by WME, Rise Management, and attorney Wendy Heller.

HBO announced in December that “Big Little Lies” would return for a second season. Kidman and Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with Season 2 based on a new story by the author. David E. Kelley, who wrote and executive produced Season 1, will return in the same roles for Season 1. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all of Season 1, will also executive produce along with Kelley, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Arnold. Moriarty will serve as producer.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including best limited series or TV movie, and acting wins for Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård.

